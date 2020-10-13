Whoops! Cardi B accidentally leaks her own nudes

It wouldn’t be a wild birthday weekend, complete with a little dancehall music and dancing, if a topless photo wasn’t accidentally released to your Instagram Story. At least not if you’re Cardi B.

The rapper took to social media today to explain how happened when a topless photo popped up on her account – which has almost 77 million followers – earlier today.

The WAP artiste said in an IG story, “I did not posted no story about me suing nobody… nobody to be sued for. It was my f**k up…shit happens.”

The reference to a lawsuit seemingly for those who thought it was an error by her social media manager.

She also shared a voice message to Twitter, adding more context to the mishap. “Lord, why the f**k you have to make me so fuckin‘ stupid? … Why? Why, why, why”

“You know what? I’m not even gonna beat myself up about it. I’m just gonna eat my breakfast. I’m just gonna eat my breakfast, right? I’m gonna eat my breakfast and then I’m gonna go to a party. Because I’m not even gonna think about it. I am not going to think about it, OK? No, I’m not. I won’t. It is what it is. Shit happened. Um, f*ck it. It’s not even the first time. I mean, I used to f*ckin‘ be a stripper, so whatever. Ay dios mio.”