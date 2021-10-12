Cardi B and celeb friends show out at dancehall-themed birthday ‘Passa Passa’

She did give ample warning by indicating her 29th birthday bash would showcase the best of dancehall culture. But perhaps social media was still not prepared for what eventually went down at rapper Cardi B’s dancehall-inspired ‘Passa Passa’.

In true dancehall fashion, Cardi B on Monday showcased the best of the Jamaican culture in all its raunchy, risque glory. In what is arguably one of the biggest, most authentic dancehall bashes to be held by an international celebrity, Cardi B showed up and showed out for the black, green and gold.

Cardi B makes no qualms about her love for dancehall music and so it wasn’t a surprise when she announced the theme for her 2021 birthday celebrations. But with performances from some of Jamaica’s hottest dancehall acts, the event has social media in a frenzy. With footage from the bash having gone viral, it is the most-talked about celebrity party in recent times.

Shenseea, Spice, Ding Dong and Mr Vegas were among the artistes who turned in performances at the event which also saw popular sound system operators Chromatic being booked for the event. With the latter at the consoles, dancehall tracks reigned supreme all night long. But, as if that wasn’t enough, there was at least one specially cut dubplate from Grammy-winning dancehall star, Sean Paul. In it, the internationally renowned artiste could be heard ‘bigging up’ Cardi B and her husband, Offset before getting into a remake of his mega-hit single, Temperature.

The event attracted a host of celebrity high-rollers including Megan Thee Stallion, Teyana Taylor, Normani, Lizzo, Whinnie Harlow, Tiffany Haddish, Chance The Rapper and Quavo.

The dancehall industry players who were integral to Cardi B’s Passa Passa success took to their respective Instagram pages to thank the entertainer for her continued support of the culture. In her post, ‘Queen of Dancehall’ Spice said Cardi B indicated she has been a fan of her music since she was 12 years old and said no dancehall bash could be complete without the “Queen” herself.

In her post, Shenseea who also celebrated her birthday earlier this month, said “a big birthday celebration gwaan! Y’all know Libras automatically love Libras.”

Ding Dong in his post said Cardi B’s party was a “big look for dancehall”.