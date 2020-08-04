Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to drop ‘WAP’ on Friday

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to drop ‘WAP’ on FridayTuesday, August 04, 2020
|
After months of speculation,
Cardi B has finally confirmed that she is teaming up with the resident ‘Hot
Girl’ Megan Thee Stallion on a track dubbed WAP to be released Friday. The Money
rapper broke the news on her
The news was also shared by Stallion, who could use a conversation shift from the July shooting incident involving rapper Tory Lanez which has dominated headlines about her for weeks.
For Cardi B’s ‘Bardi Gang’, the moment is joyous as it will mark the end of a dry spell as the rapper’s last release was in 2019. The entertainer has been trolled on social media all quarantine for staying at home and posting her meals instead of making new music, but she recently assured fans that she is working on her sophomore album, which may just include this upcoming feature if the track fares well.
The song is also expected to reignite Cardi’s buzz on the female rap scene, as 2020 has seen Stallion receive her first Billboard Hot 100 number one with the Savage remix featuring Beyoncé, and Nicki Minaj earning her first number one on the same chart as part of Doja Cat’s Same So remix.
- Related story: Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion
Though WAP stands as a street term for ‘with a passion’, there’s no telling what these two rap bosses have cooked up on the single. The artwork is enough to set countdown timers, with both women sporting similar hairstyles, matching hoop earrings with ‘WAP’ engraved, and there’s also some elaborate, twinning tongue action.
Limited vinyl packages will also be available this week, which will be signed by the ‘Okurrr’ Queen herself.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy