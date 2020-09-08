Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ is first-ever No. 1 female rap collab in UK

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP is now the UK’s best-selling single. It’s the first-ever female rap collaboration to go to the summit in that territory.

After two weeks at the No. 2, spot the track accumulated 65,000 charts sales, including 8.5 million streams, to take the title, according to the Official Charts Company

WAP is just the second female-led single to hit the top this year, following Lady Gaga’s Rain On Me featuring Ariana Grande in May.

September 2014 was the last time an all-female collaboration made it to number one. This was Jessie J, Grande, and Nicki Minaj’s Bang Bang.