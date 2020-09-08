Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ is first-ever No. 1 female rap collab in UK

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ is first-ever No. 1 female rap collab in UKTuesday, September 08, 2020
|
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP is now the UK’s best-selling single. It’s the first-ever female rap collaboration to go to the summit in that territory.
After two weeks at the No. 2, spot the track accumulated 65,000 charts sales, including 8.5 million streams, to take the title, according to the Official Charts Company
WAP is just the second female-led single to hit the top this year, following Lady Gaga’s Rain On Me featuring Ariana Grande in May.
September 2014 was the last time an all-female collaboration made it to number one. This was Jessie J, Grande, and Nicki Minaj’s Bang Bang.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy