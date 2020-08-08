Cardi B appears to praise rival Nicki Minaj for still dominating rap

It looks like Cardi B is giving Nicki Minaj the credit she deserves. This is surprising considering the two have a very public rivalry that erupted in 2018 when they engaged in an unforgettable brawl at a New York Fashion Week party.

But in a recent interview with Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis, Cardi seemed to declare Nicki Minaj as the “one female rapper that dominated for a very long time. And is still dominating.” Although she did not name Nicki Minaj, I think we could all take a wild guess and come up with the same answer.

“When I was younger, when I was eight… No wait, I’m lying. When I was six, seven, eight, there was a lot different female rappers. And then there was a time that there was no female rappers at all,” the 27-year-old said.

“I have to keep replaying songs from the early 2000s. I have to keep replaying it, replaying it, replaying it because for a while there wasn’t no female rapper.”

But then, presumably, Nicki Minaj, came along and took back the scene for female rappers, in the early 2010s.

“There was one female rapper that dominated for a very long time. And she did pretty good. She’s been still dominating,” Cardi B said.

Cardi explained that audiences “never know if there is ever going to be a drought” in rap music and it’s impossible to predict “when people get tired of all the female rappers.”

“Or people just stop… I don’t know, promoting them. Cause I don’t know what happened in that, in a time period. But there [were no female rappers] at all for a hot minute,” she added.