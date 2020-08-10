Cardi B defends Kylie Jenner’s ‘WAP’ cameo

Kylie Jenner’s appearance in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP, sparked the fury of many, and a

“The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone,” the creator of the petition wrote.

In tweets that have since been deleted, Cardi B defended Kylie’s appearance in the video which has been trending since its release last Friday (August 7).

“Not everything is about race,” she said. “Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party,” Cardi B tweeted, adding that her husband, rapper Offset, is close with rapper Travis Scott, the father of Jenner’s daughter, Stormi.