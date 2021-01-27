Cardi B doesn’t like the clean version of WAP

Cardi B doesn’t like the clean version of WAPWednesday, January 27, 2021
|
If it was up to rapper Cardi B, she would not have made a clean version for her very raunchy hit single WAP. Truth is, she doesnâ€™t even like it. She doesnâ€™t like any of the clean versions of any of her songs.
She wrote on Twitter: â€œIt be so annoying doing clean versions of my songs.â€
And while discussing the radio-friendly version of WAP, she vehemently expressed her dislike for it. â€œTrust me I hate it soooooo much (sic)â€
Cardi previously insisted she doesnâ€™t think thereâ€™s anything unusual about â€˜WAPâ€™.
The rapper explained that while some people consider the song to be â€œstrange and vulgarâ€, she actually believes it to be â€œnormalâ€.
She said last year: â€œThe people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious people, but my thing is I grew up listening to this type of music.
â€œOther people might think itâ€™s strange and vulgar, but to me itâ€™s almost like really normal, you know what Iâ€™m saying?â€
