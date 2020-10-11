Cardi B ‘dutty wines’ to hits by Vybz Kartel, Spice, Popcaan and more

Jamaicans have made a show of claiming Rihanna as their own and it seems Cardi B may be next in line.

The Bodak Yellow artiste, who turns 28 today, is apparently a huge dancehall fan, and the birthday turn-up vids are there to prove it.

In a series of posts to his Instagram story, Cardi B’s soon-to-be ex-husband, shared several clips of her and friends dancing to some of the hottest dancehall tracks over the past couple of decades.

Included in the twerk-fest party were My Type by Popcaan So Mi Like It by Spice, Fever by Vybz Kartel, Throat by Gage and Hot Wuk by Mr Vegas.

Related story: Cardi B files for divorce from Offset

The sometimes racy videos sees the rapper dancing on Offset at points, against a wall, on the floor and on her friends, because why not, all while singing along to the songs. It was the moment she started to do the ‘dutty wine’ to Tony Matterhorn’s mid-2000s song of the same name that did it for us though.

Cardi B filed for divorce from her Offset last month, later saying the two grew apart despite many assuming it was for having cheated on her a couple years ago.

The pair have a two-year-old daughter, Kulture, who they seem to be maintaining a good relationship for. Or maybe they’re back together? Only time will tell.