Cardi B faces backlash over large Thanksgiving dinner

Cardi B has been one of the most vocal celebrities encouraging people to follow COVID-19 protocols to stop the spread of coronavirus. So fans were understandably surprised when she hosted a large Thanksgiving celebration.

Cardi B tweeted that her celebration included 12 kids and 25 adults, and called the occasion “lit”.

In the run-up to Thanksgiving, health officials had warned Americans not to hold huge parties, amid fears that the holiday could cause an explosion in the number of cases of the virus.

And after fans made their thoughts about her huge Thanksgiving celebration known, Cardi B responded by giving a halfhearted apology; “Sorry my bad, I wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad”, she tweeted.

However, the 28-year-old rapper said she ensured everyone who came to her house got tested.

“I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me. I spent so much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it. I wasn’t trying to offend no1,” she said.

She later went on to say that people were “trying too hard to be offended”.

The number of COVID-19 patients currently being treated in hospitals across the United States nearly doubled in the last month, hitting more than 93,238 over the Thanksgiving weekend, according to the COVID Tracking Project.