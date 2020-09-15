Cardi B files for divorce from Offset

Rapper Cardi B has filed for divorce from her husband of three years, Offset.

According to E! News, Cardi B filed for dissolution of her marriage to Offset in Fulton County, Georgia today (September 15).

The two secretly got married in September 2017 and share a two-year-old daughter, Kulture, who, according to TMZ, Cardi B is seeking primary custody of.

The highs and lows of their marriage have been very public, and in 2018 Cardi B called it quits. She later changed her mind after Offset made a very grand public gesture of affection during one of her live performances.

She later told Vogue that she knew a lot of women were disappointed in her when she went back to him. “When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me,” she said.

But she shared that she and Offset had worked through their issues and that she had forgiven him. “I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like bro, it’s really us against the world,” she said.

“He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most. Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your ass if you cheat on me.”