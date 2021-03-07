Cardi B going “full album mode” soon

Looks like Cardi B could use a tip or two from Rihanna about how to handle fans hounding you for an album. The rapper recently dramatically deactivated her Twitter account because her fans did not stop pressuring her to release her sophomore album.

They upped the pressure after Cardi b released a doll instead of her album, and Cardi B got a little frustrated with y’all impatience.

“I have so much pressure. I’m working on a lot of sh– to please people. … I wanna please my fans, because y’all been asking for something from me for a very long time that I can’t say, and I’m doing it for ya,” she said during an Instagram Live on Friday (March 5). “‘Eh, you’re dropping a f—ing doll! We want an album!’ How am I supposed to be rich? How am I supposed to build my net worth?”

But a day later and she was back on Twitter, letting her fans know that she working on an album.

“After next week I’m going full album mode,” Cardi tweeted along with another clip — a throwback of the rapper working on “Red Barz.” “I was hungry around this time .Perfecting & writing my sh*t.”

“Im going to complete some business do things for ‘UP’ then I’m out !but please let’s stay on topic & not ask me about things when ya know I don’t like talkin bout my moves,” she said.