Cardi B hints at Nicki Minaj collab

BUZZ fam, 2020 might turn out to be not so bad after all if what Cardi B is hinting at turns out to be true.

It looks like Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have quietly squashed their beef and will soon be dropping a collab. Cardi B hinted at this exciting development in a tweet.

“Since ya mad ..imma give ya something mad to be about …..This next single and coll- ….Gonna have ya sick ….since ya here,” she tweeted.

Needless to say, her fans went crazy with speculation, with many of them begging for Cardi to make them sick.

“OMG Yes! And their kids will be having a play date,” one fan commented.

“I wonder what is the single? I want Nicki Minaj on this song,” another said.

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s feud dates back to 2017 when Nicki Minaj allegedly liked a comment dissing Cardi B’s bars.

After Cardi dropped a 1-minute freestyle on Instagram, a fan captured a screenshot which appeared to show Nicki liking a comment that read “dumb a** bars”

The feud climaxed at a New York fashion week party in 2018 when the two engaged in a public brawl that saw shoes being thrown, and Cardi B leaving the party with a black eye.

But even if the midst of their feud, the two female rappers, collaborated on Migos’s Motorsport which was released in October 2017. Both rappers appeared in the video but were never together in the same scene.

Earlier, this year, Cardi B appeared to praise Nicki Minaj for still dominating rap.

“There was one female rapper that dominated for a very long time. And she did pretty good. She’s been still dominating,” Cardi B said.