Cardi B hospitalised after suffering severe stomach pains

Cardi B hospitalised after suffering severe stomach painsFriday, April 03, 2020
|
Cardi B took herself to hospital on Wednesday night after suffering severe stomach pains.
The Bodak Yellow hitmaker, who rushed herself to the emergency department, wrote in a now-deleted tweet: “Honestly, cause I been having some real bad stomach problems for four days, I went to the ER last night. I am feeling way better. Hopefully tomorrow I will feel no more pain.”
Meanwhile, Cardi previously revealed she’s “a little scared” about the current coronavirus outbreak in a tongue-in-cheek Instagram video as she posted a shout out to politicians to take the matter seriously.
The I Like It hitmaker even claimed she’s started hoarding supplies to make sure she’s prepared.
And Cardi’s new single has been delayed due to coronavirus. The 27-year-old rap star revealed that fans will be forced to wait a little longer to hear her new material due to the global health crisis.
Responding to a fan’s request for an update on her new single, Cardi—who released her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, back in 2018—wrote on Twitter: “It’s delay due to the virus (sic)”
