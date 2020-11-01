Cardi B is a cold-hearted snake: Your fave celebs got EXTRA for Halloween

As the world continues to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many people, celebrities included, are trying to find some semblance of normalcy while keeping safe.

Although Halloween was cancelled, for all intents and purposes, (because whoâ€™s getting coronavirus over a pack of gum?), many of our fave headline-makers still manages to serve looks as we hunker down.

Below are a few of the most memorable Halloween treats, with a couple tricks thrown in for entertainment value.

Kylie Jenner and friends as the Power Rangers? Home run!

itâ€™s morphinâ€™ time â€” Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) pic.twitter.com/QRrjYYYDA4October 30, 2020

Cardi B as that cold-hearted snake Medusa. We literally canâ€™t!

Shawn Mendes but â€˜beat upâ€™ and Camila Cabelloâ€¦I mean, marks for the attempt.

Me, but beat up, and a Miami witch. THE HALLOWEEN SPIRIT IS NEVER CANCELED !!!!!!!! (caption by camila) â€” Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) pic.twitter.com/YqSNqkrMD5October 31, 2020

Our forever queen, Celine, as Nanny McPhee! Iâ€™m alive!

No tricks, only treats Ÿƒ Happy Halloween everyone! Ÿ‘» Stay safe! // Pas de tours, juste des friandises Ÿƒ Joyeuse Halloween Ã tous! Ÿ‘» Soyez prudents ! â€“ CÃ©line xxâ€¦â€” Celine Dion (@celinedion) Ÿ“¸ : Dee Amore Marti#HappyHalloween #NannyMcPhee #Halloween pic.twitter.com/JZdCfLTLz3October 31, 2020

Christina Agulera as the devil. Now talk about Diirty!

â™¥ï¸ â€” Christina Aguilera (@xtina) pic.twitter.com/OfV4PDPkl7October 31, 2020

Ciara and her son Future as Cardi B and Offsetâ€¦YES!

Ciara & lil Future NAILED their Cardi B & Offset costumes! Ÿ”¥Ÿ˜Ÿ”¥ â€” Power 106 (@Power106LA) pic.twitter.com/HVcb9abHDbOctober 30, 2020

Saweetie as Destinyâ€™s Child, ALL. THREE. MEMBERS!