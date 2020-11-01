Cardi B is a cold-hearted snake: Your fave celebs got EXTRA for Halloween

Cardi B is a cold-hearted snake: Your fave celebs got EXTRA for HalloweenSunday, November 01, 2020
As the world continues to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many people, celebrities included, are trying to find some semblance of normalcy while keeping safe.
Although Halloween was cancelled, for all intents and purposes, (because whoâ€™s getting coronavirus over a pack of gum?), many of our fave headline-makers still manages to serve looks as we hunker down.
Below are a few of the most memorable Halloween treats, with a couple tricks thrown in for entertainment value.
Kylie Jenner and friends as the Power Rangers? Home run!
Cardi B as that cold-hearted snake Medusa. We literally canâ€™t!
Shawn Mendes but â€˜beat upâ€™ and Camila Cabelloâ€¦I mean, marks for the attempt.
Our forever queen, Celine, as Nanny McPhee! Iâ€™m alive!
Christina Agulera as the devil. Now talk about Diirty!
Ciara and her son Future as Cardi B and Offsetâ€¦YES!
Saweetie as Destinyâ€™s Child, ALL. THREE. MEMBERS!
