Cardi B knows why Jamaican athletes are so fast

Cardi B knows why Jamaican athletes are so fastTuesday, August 10, 2021
|
Jamaica currently has the world’s fastest man and woman. And after the country showcased its dominance on the track at the just concluded Tokyo Olympics, many have been left wondering; why are Jamaican athletes so fast?
Well, the answer may just have come from a most unlikely source-rapper Cardi B.
While watching the 4X100 metre relay finals which the Jamaican quartet of Briana Williams, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson ran in a national record 41.02 seconds, Cardi B shared her astonishment with her Instagram followers via her stories.
“These Jamaican girls bro, these Jamaican girls can f**king run, they can run!,” she exclaimed as Fraser Pryce expertly passed on the baton to Jackson who ran the final leg of the race.
“Jesus Christ, like, what the f**k? Its dem dumplings man, it dem dumplings,” she reason as Jackson confidently finished the race.
“Ohh that girl ran faster than a motherf**ker, and look she looking at the clock like what?,” Cardi added.
Jamaican finished fourth in track and field events at the Tokyo Games, copping nine medals in total; four gold, four silver, and two bronze.
