Cardi B knows why Jamaican athletes are so fast

Jamaica currently has the world’s fastest man and woman. And after the country showcased its dominance on the track at the just concluded Tokyo Olympics, many have been left wondering; why are Jamaican athletes so fast?

Well, the answer may just have come from a most unlikely source-rapper Cardi B.

While watching the 4X100 metre relay finals which the Jamaican quartet of Briana Williams, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson ran in a national record 41.02 seconds, Cardi B shared her astonishment with her Instagram followers via her stories.

“These Jamaican girls bro, these Jamaican girls can f**king run, they can run!,” she exclaimed as Fraser Pryce expertly passed on the baton to Jackson who ran the final leg of the race.

“Jesus Christ, like, what the f**k? Its dem dumplings man, it dem dumplings,” she reason as Jackson confidently finished the race.

“Ohh that girl ran faster than a motherf**ker, and look she looking at the clock like what?,” Cardi added.

Jamaican finished fourth in track and field events at the Tokyo Games, copping nine medals in total; four gold, four silver, and two bronze.