Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion drop visuals for WAP

WAP, the highly

anticipated collaboration between rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, is

not the life-transforming bop that most people were expecting, but the

accompanying visuals offer some compensation. WAP, which stands for ‘Wet A** Pu**y’, sees Cardi delivering her

signature ABC rap flow as she boasts about her WAP, likewise Stallion, who

treats fans to more than one verse on the track.

Produced by Ayo & Keys, the song marks Cardi’s first single of 2020 so you know the visuals had to be fire. Directed by Colin Tilley, viewers are welcomed to an exotic mansion with a busty water-fountain inspired by the ladies, and a twinning Cardi and Stallion take their time to tour the house which sees several celebrities making guest appearances. Normani’s ‘pop, lock and drop it’ cameo seems to be the highlight of the video, Rosalia’s appearance is still a shocker to many, and Kylie Jenner’s dramatic entrance is the biggest question mark. Adding to the twerkivities are several snakes and wild cats, hot outfits, sexy choreography and even a low-pool dance break.

WAP is expected to appear on Cardi’s upcoming sophomore album, Tiger Woods. Speaking on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning today, Cardi said she had the song for some time and actually wanted to feature several female acts.

“I wanted it to be like four or five females but when I hear the song it got such a tone to it and such a speed and it’s kinda short so I said it’s not gonna work with other females like I wanted it to,” she said. “I always wanted Megan on the record because even though the song is a Baltimore song…it just always gives me down south vibes. The song is really nasty…so it’s like who is saying more nastier things than Megan?”

But she was too shy to approach the Savage hitmaker, and the rappers’ hair stylists, who are friends, intervened to make the link happen.

“We did link up, I had a good time, we had some funnya** conversations til we got sleepy and had to go home and it was just such a good vibe,” she said. “Couple of days later we started sending tracks to each other…and as soon as she heard the song she loved it, she hopped on it. When she hopped on it my brain started bursting with ideas for visuals…”

The music video has surpassed eight million views and is the number one trending on YouTube in the United States.

“Most awkward moment in 2©2© : Kylie doing a dramatic entrance for nothing,” commented one Youtube user.

“This is one of the best videos of the year. They had multiple looks, choreography, a theme, celebrity guest appearances, bars was good too. They did that.”

Another added, “Normani was E V E R Y T H I N G! Give ma’am her flowers.”

Check out WAP below.