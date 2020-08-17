Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion top Billboard Hot 100 with record-breaking ‘WAP’Monday, August 17, 2020
|
The records keep tumbling, BUZZ fam, as American rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 on Monday (August 17) with WAP.
Rocketing past the competition to become the first female rap collaboration to sit at the summit as the number one song in America, WAP also drew 93 million streams in the US alone— the most for any track ever in its first week of release, according to Billboard.
“WAP roars in at No. 1 on both the Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts, with 93 million U.S. streams and 125,000 downloads sold in the week ending Aug. 13, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. It also drew 11.6 million radio airplay audience impressions in the week ending Aug. 16,” Billboard indicated.
The single stands as Cardi B’s fourth number-one hit on the Hot 100, and Megan Thee Stallion’s second. More impressively, both of Megan Thee Stallion’s number one hits have been in 2020, with her first being another mega-collab with Beyoncé on the Savage remix.
According to Billboard, WAP is the seventh song to debut atop the Hot 100 in 2020, extending the record for the most in a single year.
DaBaby’s smash hit featuring Roddy Ricch, Rockstar; Blinding Lights by the Weeknd; Jack Harlow’s Whats Poppin, featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne; and Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles round out the top five in the Billboard Hot 100 this week.
