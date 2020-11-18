Cardi B named Billboard’s ‘Woman of the Year’Wednesday, November 18, 2020
|
Cardi B has been pretty quiet on the music front this year but that hasn’t stopped Billboard from naming her its Woman of the Year.
The rapper, whose WAP collab with Megan Thee Stallion went to number one on the Billboard this summer, will be honoured at its annual Women in Music event on December 10.
Jennifer Lopez will also be presented with the Icon Award, which she recently received at the People’s Choice Award, and Dolly Parton will receive the Powerhouse Award.
Other notable women who will be recognised are Dua Lipa (Powerhouse Award), Chloe X Halle (Rising Star Award) and Jessie Reyez (Impact Award). The Executive Award of the Year will be presented to Brianna Agyemang and Jamila Thomas of Atlantic Records — who led #TheShowMustBePaused campaign in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery earlier this year.
The show will be stream live at billboardwomeninmusic.com at 8:00 p.m. EDT.
