Cardi B, Offset vibe to Alkaline and Mavado on vacation

Dancehall cyan stall!

Hip-hop power couple Cardi B and Offset were seemingly in a favourable mood on their recent vacation as the pair were seen rocking to some dancehall music during their time off.

From videos posted online, Cardi B and Offset could be seen dancing to Alkaline’s hit track Move Mountains with the WAP artiste mouthing most of the words to the song.

A little later Mavado, uploaded a video of the raptress dancing to his hit 2010 hit Come Into My Room which features the talent of fellow dancehall act Stacious.

The couple have kept fans abreast of their vacation activities, posting clips of the romantic tropical getaway as they celebrated their Valentine’s Day.

It seems that it was organised by Offset, one-third of the rap group Migos, with Cardi artiste thanking him for a wonderful time which included walks on the beach and a room filled with flowers and balloons.