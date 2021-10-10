Cardi B planning dancehall style b-day party

Hip-Hop entertainer Cardi B has announced that she will be having a dancehall themed party for her birthday .The ‘WAP’ artiste made the revelation on her Twitter account on Friday (October 8).

She also insisted that she would want the ladies to be attired as dancehall queens.

“I’m having a dancehall party for my birthday on Monday. I would like to see my ladies dress up as Dancehall Queens. If the invite has been sent to you make sure you RSVP!” she wrote.

Cardi B is a known fan of dancehall music. On a number of occasions she has been spotted vibing to various songs to include Nesbeth’s ‘My Dreams plus songs from Mavado and Alkaline.

For her last birthday, she used social media to show her doing moves like the ‘Dutty Wine’ furthering cementing her status as a fan of the