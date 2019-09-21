Cardi B responded to Tekashi 6ix9ine’s testimony…and hilarity ensued

Cardi B responded to Tekashi 6ix9ine’s testimony…and hilarity ensuedSaturday, September 21, 2019
New York rapper Cardi B used the latest viral meme of Keke Palmer to respond to allegations that she’s an affiliate of a violent street gang after Tekashi 6ix9ine dropped her name in court.
Cardi’s meme of Keke Palmer, in a video shoot for Vanity Fair, uses the actress’ inability to recognise a photo of former VP, Dick Cheney — applying it to the Tekashi situation for comedic effect.
The Hustlers star seemingly denied the accusations later in the day when she posted two viral videos with the caption, “Mood.”
The first video featured a woman stammering while asking “What? What’s going on?!”
Both of Cardi’s posts have been flooded with reaction from fans, laughing about her response to the gang allegations.
The hip-hop community was turned upside down Thursday afternoon when word got out that Tekashi was fingering more celebrities for allegedly being involved in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, the violent street gang that he was formerly affiliated with.
Along with artist Jim Jones, Tekashi reportedly dropped Cardi B’s name as someone involved … which caught everyone by surprise, including Cardi.
