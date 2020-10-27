Cardi B responds to racist comment: ‘Why can’t a black woman have a Birkin bag?’

Cardi B has already

In a no-holds barred Instagram video, Cardi B addressed a tweet which she said referred to her and other female rappers devaluing the famed Birkin bag, which can run as much as six-figures.

“I seen this tweet that it had me and it had other female rappers on it and they were talking about if we could get Birkins from the Hermès store and they [were] also saying how we depreciate the value of a Hermés Birkin bag,” she said. “I find that really interesting, right, because first thing first, right—I definitely could get a bag. Actually, I got four bags today from the Hermés store.”

However, Cardi B decided to address what she believes to be the tweet’s racist undertone, saying that white celebrities aren’t treated in the manner she was.

“Why when a black girl, why when a Hispanic girl [has] a bag, you have to question it? Whether ‘Oh is it fake?’ or ‘She’s a scammer’ or ‘She’s f**king a n***a for it,'” she pointed out. “There’s a lot of boss a**b*tches out here…There’s bitches that’s getting money out here,” she said.

The WAP artiste told women not to get caught up in the hype as “This Internet sh*t is fake”.