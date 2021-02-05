Cardi B returns with sex-driven ‘Up’: Watch

Good to her word, Cardi B made sure

everyone’s day was looking Up with

the release of her latest single.

What’s sure to be another hit, the Bronx rapper takes listeners for a spin in her “Bentley Bentayga” in a slew of NSFW lyrics and anecdotes.

It’s not what some would call a ‘humble brag’, in fact it’s anything but as the Invasion of Privacy star raps:

Once upon a time, man, I heard that I was ugly Came from a b**ch who nigga wanna f**k on me I said my face bomb, a** tight Racks stack up Shaq height Jewellery on me, flashlight I been lit since last night

It’s the artiste’s first single since her summer smash with Megan Thee Stallion, WAP, which went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The single’s release was accompanied by a music video which has already racked up almost three million views since its midnight release.

Check out the track and visuals below: