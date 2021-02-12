Cardi B reveals the meaning behind her song ‘UP’Friday, February 12, 2021
If you’ve already listened to Cardi B’s new chart-topping single, UP, then you won’t be surprised at the meaning behind the song.
It came from Cardi B herself, who, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon told the host the meaning of the repetitive lyrics, “ If it’s up, then it’s stuck.”
“‘If it’s up, then it’s stuck.’ What does that mean?” asked Fallon.
“Um, so have you ever taken a poop, right, and it don’t come out?” Cardi began, as the late-night TV host looked down at his desk, completely caught off guard. “It’s just up and it’s stuck. Yeah.”
Awkward silence followed, before Fallon finally responded. “Wow,” he said, as Cardi nodded.
“Alright,” he continued. “I mean, I guess you can take from it whatever you want. There’s other ways to look at it, I guess.”
“It’s a metaphorical quote,” added Cardi.
Up is Cardi’s first release since her mega-hit WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion last year.
