Cardi B says Offset is ‘not a bad man’

Cardi B defended her estranged husband, Offset, after a fan called him a ‘bad man’ on Twitter.

Instead, she said he’s a ‘dumbass’ in a now-deleted tweet, according to Complex.

“He a dumbass not a bad man,” she wrote. “Cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else. Nikkas is nikka but a bad personality he not.”

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset less than a month ago. The two have been married for three years, and share a daughter. Cardi B would later explain that the couple simply grew apart, and she was tired of his infidelity.

“I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again. I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved,” the 27-year-old said on her OnlyFans account. “I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”

But it appears that there’s no bad blood between the two. Earlier this week, Cardi shared an Instagram post in which she declared herself, “Single, bad and rich …” and Offset was among the nearly 7 million Instagram users who “liked” the post.