Cardi B says she won’t release a song ‘just because’Thursday, October 01, 2020
When it comes to releasing new songs, rapper, Cardi B says she goes for quality over quantity. It’s why after releasing Press in 2019, it took almost a year for her to drop her hit single WAP.
But before she got to this level, Cardi B admits that she left pressured to be continuously dropping hits.
“At one time, I felt like I was putting out too much music and I took a little break,” she said in an interview on SiriusXM on Wednesday (September. 30).
She said the pressure was on her, as a female rapper to always be putting on music. “Female rappers, y’all, they are always in mad pressure,” she explained. “If you don’t have a super crazy smash, it’s like oh, you flop, flop flop. The song could be like two-times platinum and it’s still flop, flop, flop. You’re always under pressure, and I feel like it’s not fair,” she said.
The Bodak Yellow artiste called out the double standard that she says exists for male and female rappers.
“I feel like there’s male artists who go two years without putting a f—ing song out and they don’t go, ‘Oh, you’re irrelevant. It’s over for you.’ Me, I didn’t put out songs for nine months and it’s like, ‘Oh, she’s irrelevant. She’s over. She’s a flop. We told you that.’”
