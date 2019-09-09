Cardi B slams critics of her plastic surgery

Cardi B has hit out at trolls who have been criticising her for having plastic surgery.

The Clout rapper took to Instagram to share a video of her ranting about the “s***” she gets for having cosmetic work done and called for women to start “uplifting each other”.

She captioned the clip: “Am I bugging? Women talk about uplifting each other, but are we really uplifting each other? (sic)”

She then fumed: “Let me tell you somethin’: I don’t like talkin’ s*** about [a] bitch’s body because I remember the struggle, baby.

“I remember when I had no mother****in’ t*tties, and I remember when I had a fun-size a**. I only come at people about their body when they’re talking s*** about me.”

The 26-year-old star – who has 12-month-old daughter Kulture with husband Offset – then blasted “natural bitches” who are judgemental despite having “gotten their bodies done”.

She continued: “Y’all going to be like ‘Oh, she think she all that because she got her body done.’ But you ain’t going to talk about how you were saying under her comments, ‘Oh bitch, don’t go to the ocean or you going to kill all the whales with your mother***in’ plastic a** body bitch.’ I bet you ain’t going to say that.”

The Hustlers star then brought up her “natural” sister and said she would never dream of dissing another woman because she is jealous of her modified appearance.