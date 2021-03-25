Cardi B slams people saying she’s buying hits

You either love her or you love to hate

her, but either way, Cardi B doesnâ€™t isnâ€™t afraid to let you know how she feels

about your opinions.

On the heels of securing her fifth Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper, the New York rapper has come under fire for celebrating her achievements and has also been accused of buying streams to send Up to the summit.

Well, she has a lot to say about both opinions.

The Invasion of Privacy artiste fired off a tweet at her detractors on Tuesday regarding her rejoicing in her latest success. She said, â€œSooo plaques donâ€™t matter no more? â€¦ Jay Z said 21 Grammys imam savage nikka ! But I canâ€™t talk about my achievements even tho ya was tryng to count me all the beginning till the middle of 2020 Out? NAAA EAT THIS UP with your hands baby !â€

And for those who think sheâ€™s getting in her bag to pay for all those hit singles, well she has thoughts on that too.

She took to Instagram to fire off this message at her detractors: Itâ€™s sad that when I win people gotta scramble with lies for my success .Like they ainâ€™t saw everybody, people coming out Amazon trucks and ambulances dancing my shit ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£They love to run with that â€œPayola â€œ to make them feel better mind you I didnâ€™t debute number 1 because of my low radio play and WAP barely made radio cause it was so explicit yet still made number 1.Look at the second slide look at my AirPlay ( radio) compare to other artist radio spins.WHEN YOU START WINNING THE STORIES START SPINNING!!! Imma adress all the hate on my album tho wait on it !!!â€