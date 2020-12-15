Cardi B surprises Offset with US$700K Lamborghini for birthday

Cardi B surprises Offset with US$700K Lamborghini for birthdayTuesday, December 15, 2020
Cardi B isn’t shy about
The Bodak Yellow artiste gifted the rare Lamborghini Aventador SVJ to her husband for his 29th birthday yesterday.
After the two partied it up at the Allure Gentleman’s Club in Atlanta, Cardi B surprised him with the new whip, of which only 63 were made, he sahred in his Instagram Story.
The couple have had their fair share of issues and almost got divorced in September. However, it seems the two are committed to working on the relationship.
Earlier in the day, Cardi B shared a touching birthday message for her child’s father, writing “Happy birthday Hubs. I wish you many more. I wish you more positivity, wisdom, health and for God to continue to keep you with a good heart. Thank you soo much for helping me these past months getting my business in line (somebody gotta be the mean 1) I [love] u. Lets turn it up tonight !!”
