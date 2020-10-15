Cardi B takes back Offset: ‘It’s hard not to have d**k’Thursday, October 15, 2020
|
Cardi B is giving husband Offset yet another chance a month after
The rap duo were seen celebrating her birthday on the weekend, which sent tongues wagging as to the status of their relationship. Then on Tuesday, they were seen together again, with Offset posting that he wanted to have sex with the mother of his child.
Well, it seems the Bodak Yellow artiste was ready to put the rumours to bed and took to Instagram Live to explain her current relationship with the Migos rapper.
“I just be starting to miss [him]. It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d**k,” Cardi said.
“We’re some really typical two young motherfuckers, got married early. … We’re not no different than y’all f**king dysfunctional ass relationships,” she continued. “We’re the same way. We’re just more public.”
- Related story: Whoops! Cardi B accidentally leaks her own nudes
Offset went all out for Cardi B’s birthday, putting up a billboard in celebration and also gifting her a Rolls Royce.
“I do like material things,” she said. “What do you want me to do? The n*gga gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him? And I really wanted some d**k for my birthday.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy