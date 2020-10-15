Cardi B takes back Offset: ‘It’s hard not to have d**k’

Cardi B is giving husband Offset yet another chance a month after

The rap duo were seen celebrating her birthday on the weekend, which sent tongues wagging as to the status of their relationship. Then on Tuesday, they were seen together again, with Offset posting that he wanted to have sex with the mother of his child.

Well, it seems the Bodak Yellow artiste was ready to put the rumours to bed and took to Instagram Live to explain her current relationship with the Migos rapper.

“I just be starting to miss [him]. It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d**k,” Cardi said.

“We’re some really typical two young motherfuckers, got married early. … We’re not no different than y’all f**king dysfunctional ass relationships,” she continued. “We’re the same way. We’re just more public.”

Offset went all out for Cardi B’s birthday, putting up a billboard in celebration and also gifting her a Rolls Royce.

“I do like material things,” she said. “What do you want me to do? The n*gga gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him? And I really wanted some d**k for my birthday.”