Cardi B wants to jump ship to Nigeria, country welcomes her with ‘open arms’

Frustrated with the tensions between the

United States and Iran since last week, American rapper Cardi B may soon be a

citizen of Nigeria.

Cardi B, reacting to tweets on the viral (and hilarious) World War 3 hashtag, said on Tuesday night that while she was tickled by the memes her escape plan is focused solely on the West African nation.

“Naaaaa these memes are [expletive deleted] but ain’t no joke! Specially being from New York,” the Be Careful rapper began.

“It’s sad this man is putting Americans live[s] in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date…I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship,” Cardi B continued.

Nigerian government official Abike Dabiri-Erewa caught wind of Cardi’s wish and replied that her country would be happy to welcome her.

“@iamcardib. As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, We can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry. It’s an indescribable experience,” Dabiri-Erewa responded.

Pass Cardi that jollof rice and make sure that suya is EXTRA spicy, okurrr?!