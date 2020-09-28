Cardi B wants you messing with some WAP jewellery, clothes and juices

You can

never have too much WAP, at least that’s Cardi B’s take on it.

The chart-topping rapper has filed trademark to use the title of her hit song WAP on merchandise of every kind, and that’s no exaggeration.

Apparently, the Invasion of Privacy creator has filed paperwork that will see fans being able to purchase WAP clothing, gym bags, purses, jewellery…even alcohol, mineral water and more. And she made sure to secure that beer, fruit juices and sports drinks bag while she, or rather her assistant, was standing in line with the blueprint for her merch world domination.

The move comes on the heels of her hugely successful collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, which saw the two rocket to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Cardi has previously launched a WAP line including umbrellas and rain ponchos to keep you dry when that WAP hits.