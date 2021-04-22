Cardi B working on beauty line

Cardi B is working on her very own beauty line!

According to TMZ, the WAP rapper filed to trademark “Bardi Beauty” on April 16th under her company Washpoppin Inc.

The trademark documents reveal that Cardi B will be putting out a bunch of products including; fragrances, haircare, skincare, nail polish, nail enamel, among others.

It looks like Cardi been thinking about her own beauty line for a while. Last month, Cardi said on Instagram that she would be releasing a haircare line later this year.

“This year I will be coming out with a hairline that I been working on at home for my hair and my daughters however, I think is time for people to educate themselves on nationality,race and ethnicity,” she wrote.

And, in 2019 “Entertainment Tonight” interview, she said a future makeup line is “something I wanna do.”