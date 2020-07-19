Cardi B’s new music is somewhere you’d never guess

Cardi B’s new music is somewhere you’d never guessSunday, July 19, 2020
|
Cardi B
doesn’t mince words, and that’s one of the draws of fans to the convivial
rapper.
The Be Careful artiste released her debut studio album Invasion of Privacy back in April 2018 and since then, fans have been waiting for the follow-up project.
Last Wednesday, one brave soul tweeted the star to ask where her new music is to which the star jokingly replied, “Inside the silicone on my left tittie”
While the respond generated much laughter from those who saw it, it still gave no hint as to when her next musical effort will be released.
Invasion of Privacy launched at the top of the US Billboard 200 album chart with equivalent sales of 255,000 in its first week.
The album produced five singles including Bodak Yellow and I Like It which both reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The album has received triple platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
