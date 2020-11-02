Cardi B files to dismiss divorce from Offset

We saw it coming BUZZ fam, but Cardi B has now made it official. The rapper has filed to dismiss her divorce petition against husband Offset.

This comes almost two months after she filed for divorce from the father of her two-year-old daughter saying she got “tired of the fighting“.

But it looks like Offset has not been let completely off the hook. The WAP rapper filed to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning she could refile at a later date if things take a turn.

Fans started to speculate that the two had gotten back together after they were seen being pretty cosy at Cardi B’s birthday party. And then Offset sent an adorable birthday message to Cardi in which he called himself “lucky”. Fans did not think that sounded like a man getting a divorce.

According to Page Six, a judge has not signed off on her request as yet, but the case appears to be closed.

Oh, and for the record, this is not the first time that Cardi B has changed her mind about a spilt from her husband.

After getting married in 2017, infidelity rumours marred their young marriage, and Cardi B reportedly separated from Offset. He was able to win her back after a grand PDA gesture at one of her concerts.