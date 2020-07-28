Caribbean Twitter users gush about their favourite things from other islands

Caribbean Twitter users gush about their favourite things from other islandsTuesday, July 28, 2020
After a very stressful night engaged in a
legendary, troll-level war of words, Caribbean Twitter users have shown their
beautiful, unified side on Tuesday (July 28).
The trend, started by Anguillan @islandpapi_, asked the Caribbean Twitterati to state something good about an island that isnâ€™t home and the glowing reviews flowed in almost instantly.
Awwâ€¦BUZZ fam! Can we make this a weekly thing, please?
Reading these Caribbean testimonials is another reminder than our collective beauty and unity is definitely something to celebrate.
Nearly every country and territory, from the northernmost tip of The Bahamas to southern Guyana, was washed with love as Twitter users remembered their fondest moments, visits and unforgettable experiences.
Here are some of the most heart-warming tweets of Caribbean love:
We want to hear from you too, BUZZ fam! Tell us something good about an island thatâ€™s not yours.
