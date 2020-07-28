Caribbean Twitter users gush about their favourite things from other islands

After a very stressful night engaged in a

legendary, troll-level war of words, Caribbean Twitter users have shown their

beautiful, unified side on Tuesday (July 28).

The trend, started by Anguillan @islandpapi_, asked the Caribbean Twitterati to state something good about an island that isnâ€™t home and the glowing reviews flowed in almost instantly.

Say something good about an Island that is not yours.â€” Caribbean Public Defender (@islandpapi_) July 28, 2020

Awwâ€¦BUZZ fam! Can we make this a weekly thing, please?

Reading these Caribbean testimonials is another reminder than our collective beauty and unity is definitely something to celebrate.

Nearly every country and territory, from the northernmost tip of The Bahamas to southern Guyana, was washed with love as Twitter users remembered their fondest moments, visits and unforgettable experiences.

Here are some of the most heart-warming tweets of Caribbean love:

Vincentians are some of the nicest/friendliest people I've met â€” Side-eye Sorcerer (@GyngerGarbra) https://t.co/Fzg8nyk42VJuly 28, 2020

Every person from Haiti Iâ€™ve met is so warm and kind and itâ€™s always like meeting family when you meet Haitian ppl. â€” Ceelz (@NavyCeelz) https://t.co/64vjCg7a9RJuly 28, 2020

Cuba's preservation of an era past needs to preserved and I'll love to explore it one day. â€” super duper gas daddy (@contologics) https://t.co/k5GEC1ErqeJuly 28, 2020

Barbados has:â€” Stephanie. (@stephanie_hinds) â€“ Beautiful beachesâ€“ Beautiful menâ€“ Beautiful womenâ€“ Beautiful accentâ€“ Beautiful carnivalâ€“ Beautiful soca https://t.co/Y5RTy8SMzeJuly 28, 2020

Jamaica is amazing. â€” Lij Tafari (@lijitimate) https://t.co/X0q3oZKxc7July 28, 2020

St. Kitts is amazing, canâ€™t wait to go back. Ÿ‡°Ÿ‡³â¤ï¸ â€” ï¼«Î±Îµâ™¡ (@ShaunaIII) https://t.co/nvnut2JYPAJuly 28, 2020

If itâ€™s within my power, Iâ€™d raise my family in Grenada and plan annual holidays in different islands so they have a full appreciation for the Caribbean â€” ole instigator (@StephyLumZ) https://t.co/XmU1jti8u7July 28, 2020

St. Lucia is so pretty and I'd love to visit. â€” Magic Mitch (@luckyleffty) https://t.co/qHUApwlUVCJuly 28, 2020

Antiguans.â€” Sheikhâ€¦ from Statefarm! (@Krxx_x) That's all I have to say, I just love Antiguans. https://t.co/IoQBZ4kfPjJuly 28, 2020

Dominica is on my bucket list. It's so beautiful and untouched and the culture is rich. â€” Nationality, ethnicity and race (@ExcuseMi_Patois) https://t.co/IWq9cj74o5July 28, 2020

I honestly love all Caribbean islands. Every island has a unique thing about them that adds to the melting pot. Just so much culture. Canâ€™t understand the superiority complex on the TL rn. Ÿ‡»Ÿ‡®Ÿ‡±Ÿ‡¨Ÿ‡¦Ÿ‡¬Ÿ‡§Ÿ‡§Ÿ‡»Ÿ‡¬Ÿ‡§Ÿ‡¸Ÿ‡©Ÿ‡´Ÿ‡©Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¬Ÿ‡©Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡»Ÿ‡¨Ÿ‡°Ÿ‡³Ÿ‡¹Ÿ‡¹ etc â€” Iso Challz Ÿ‡»Ÿ‡® (@Mountain_AAO12) https://t.co/fTExcEQQsNJuly 28, 2020

We want to hear from you too, BUZZ fam! Tell us something good about an island thatâ€™s not yours.