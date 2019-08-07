Carlton Brown continues to make strides in fashion

Carlton Brown continues to make strides in fashionWednesday, August 07, 2019
|
Although he is well-known in the Jamaican fashion industry, Carlton Brown continues to make waves with intricate designs that have caught the attention of many celebrated Jamaicans.
At Reggae Sumfest in July, at least five entertainers could be singled out for wearing his pieces. Some of the acts who wore his designs at the show that was held at Catherine Hall in Montego Bay were Govana, Munga Honourable, Romain Virgo, Beenie Man and Buju Banton.
On top of that, athletic star Usain Bolt paid tribute to the land of his birth on Independence Day (August 6) by stepping out in a well-designed tunic integrated with the national colours of Jamaica.
Brown, who is a judge on Jamaican reality TV series Mission Catwalk, is known for his free-range use of different fabrics, colours and tones, and he seems to redefine how men should dress in whatever setting they choose. He is, however, getting increased attention for his men’s shirts that continue to push the envelope of his creativeness.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy