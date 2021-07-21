Casting call made to play Bob Marley in paramount feature film

If you’re in your 30s, into acting, and are black or mixed-race, then you could be the next Bob Marley!

Paramount Viacom has issued a casting call for a Bob Marley to star in its feature film about the late reggae icon. The film, which will be directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green will center around Marley’s life and career.

“A pioneer of reggae music and a Jamaican icon, we follow the Jamaican singer, songwriter, and musician’s life and career. He was a man full of fight, soul, and pride. He infused his music with a sense of spirituality and political activism, striving to leave a global impact as well as a personal one with the people he loved,” the casting call read.

Interested persons are asked to email a headshot, full length photo and a 1-2 minute personal bio. Applicants must also be able to speak patois.

The film will be executively produced by members of the Marley clan. They will produce the movie on behalf of Tuff Gong, the music label and studios founded by Marley.