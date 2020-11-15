Casual flex! Usain Bolt enjoys retirement in hilarious video

Retired at 34 and with billions in the bank? It’s too far-fetched for most to even dream about but Usain Bolt made it happen.

The sprint double world record holder is enjoying the fruits of his labour, early retirement and the company of his family and friends who supported his decade-long career at the top of senior international athletics.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the Trelawny native is seen making his way down the stairs, seemingly from a restful slumber. Except it’s the middle of the day.

The pyjama-wearing Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medallist, asks the video recorder, “Wah yu problem, mi G?” to which he’s asked in return “What is this?”

Without missing a beat, Bolt responds “Retired. Retired my brother. This is what retirement looks like.”

It must be nice, if you can afford it. And Bolt certainly can.

With an estimated fortune of US$90 million (that’s several billion Jamaican dollars, if you want to do the conversion), Bolt is one of the most successful athletes of all time, and he’s made the money moves to prove it.

Several fans of the star shared their joy at his success, and wondered how they too can get to his level.

We’re not sure what the secret is but if anyone cracks the code, let us know in the comments.