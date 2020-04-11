Catch Indie Allen, Royal Blu and Joby Jay on this edition of Sunday Live

This Sunday’s edition of the exciting Sunday Live show promises to be another treat with performances from Indie Allen, Royal Blu and Joby Jay.

The show starts at 4pm and runs for two hours. The concert, which is to be hosted by Issia Thelwell, will be live-streamed on youtube.com/thefixJa and on BUZZ Caribbean‘s Facebook page.

Here’s a closer look at the performers:

Indie Allen

Indie Allen was placed 4th in the 2011 Digicel Rising Start and went on to become the lead singer of the band Phuzzion, releasing two singles. The groups also collaborated with reggae icons such as Maxi Priest and Third World among others. The Edna Manley graduate thrilled the stage at Reggae Sumfest in 2016 with “sweet vocals” on Reggae Night, further adding to his credit. That same year he gave an amazing performance at the Bob Marley One Love Concert in Montego Bay.

He has shared the stage with the likes of Tessanne Chin, Freddie McGregor and Romain Virgo at the Hard Rock Cafe in Orlando Florida, USA. Indie Allen also gave an electrifying performance at the Full Sail University.

Indie Allen was invited by Club One New Releases to films for their TV show which is about some of the most talented Caribbean and Canadian artistes collaborating. He made his debut performance in Europe at the 40th staging of the Reggae Geel festival in Belgium.

Royal Blu

Royal Blu, whose real name is Sean-Michael Francis, is a Jamaican singer-songwriter from Spanish Town in St Catherine. He started writing songs in 2006 for his personal enjoyment but began doing music professionally in around 2012. He has since been featured on shows like Live From Kingston, which featured Iba Mahr, Keida and Chronixx. His earlier musical influences span from Sizzla, Stephen and Damian Marley, to Nas, Outkast, Lupe Fiasco, to Michael Bolton and Luther Vandross. All a mixture of that his family listened to.

Royal Blu’s music spans the different genres, moods and emotions. You’ll find that his sound is a big fusion of what is relevant and at the forefront of modern music today. His songs tend to have a calming tone with thought-provoking lyrical content. And he can also deliver his message with an assertive musical approach over heavy, uptempo instrumentals.

“El Fuego” is somewhat an alter-ego that represents an energetic presence, where you’ll find more of an aggressive delivery in Royal Blu’s music. His goal is to properly express and address the issues that he and his generation face locally and on a global scale. Whether it be on record or on stage, his aim is to infuse live music and computerized sounds to artistically deliver concepts in the music. He hopes to align himself with companies and organizations that are filled with fellow creatives and innovative minds that are all for positive progression in every field worldwide.

Joby Jay

Joby Jay is the product of two amazing singers, she gets to call her parents. In her early years of music, she participated in her church choir, competed at the National level in Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) competitions, and was a member of the choir at St Hilda’s Diocesan High School. Though her early years began with her singing, her first step into the entertainment industry was through photography, where she currently does commercial and fine art photography.

Joby Jay is considered a soulful and eccentric artiste with a unique sound and vocal texture. She sees herself pursuing the sounds of reggae music with a fondness for genres like Jazz and afro beats. Joby Jay’s style has been heavily impacted by artistes like Jah9, Nina Simone and Lauryn Hill, but certainly has not limited her musicality.

Joby Jay has been featured on several shows in 2019, namely Unplgd and The Apollo Series, among other intimate settings. In addition to that, Amberation Magazine also featured this budding talent, saying it expected much from her in the near future. Joby Jay was also featured on Smile Jamaica and CVM at Sunrise. Joby Jay released her debut single Big Girl Ting on December 13, 2019.