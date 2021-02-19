Ce’Cile announces second children’s book, ‘My Hair Story’

Jamaican multi-genre singjay Ce’Cile Charlton is back with her

second children’s book,

The author shared the news with her social media followers this morning while holding a copy of the publication.

“I just got my book, it’s called My Hair Story and it was actually inspired by Nana (her daughter) who always have a lot of questions about her hair and a lot of hair issues,” she said. “I wanted mothers like myself to have something for their daughters to encourage them to love the skin that they’re in, to love their hair, to work with it and just to understand that we’re all different.”

In her caption, she shared that her daughter would notice that she wore a lot of weaves and braids, and asked if she could wear them as well.

“While we were having our discussions I thought writing her a poem would be more relatable. This idea turned into this project. This also inspired ME to start embracing my own hair SO SHE COULD SEE THAT… While the concept is not new, this is MY PART to TO PLAY regarding this sensitive but important issue of SELF LOVE, ACCEPTANCE OF SELF AND OTHERS and being TOLERANT of others who may NOT LOOK LIKE US. We MUST teach our girls this concept early.”

My Hair Story will be available on March 12, and can be pre-ordered on Amazon, Barnes & Nobles or Book Baby. The hardcopy of the book is available at Kingston Bookshop.

Writing ventures

Charlton, a lover of reading and writing poetry, has been dabbling in children’s content in recent years thanks to ideas she gets from her daughter. In 2018, she issued limited copies of her first book Oceana, Adventures of a Jamaican Mermaid. The story follows the ‘sea to land girl’ journey of a melanin St Thomas-bred mermaid who befriends a surfer boy and his pet dog. That book was also centred around loving oneself and appreciating black heritage.