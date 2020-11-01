Ce’Cile hilariously hails “baby daddy” Chris Martin at Halloween party

Ce’Cile Charlton and Chris Martin may no longer be together but the two continue to prove that they are good friends, and great co-parents.

Ce’Cile, who shares a daughter, Christiyana, with fellow singer Martin, was out at a Halloween party when she ran into her former partner last evening.

Dressed as a cat, the ‘bad gyal’ jokingly refers to the suit-clad Martin as “baby father” and “baby daddy” in two clips shared to her Instagram Stories, to which he replies “Don’t call me that”. She captioned the post “Ya get a 1 post mi nice clean baby father”. The light moment between the two is just the latest in their amicable friendship, which saw Ce’Cile share a touching message about Martin’s role in their daughter’s life on Father’s Day.

At the time, Ce’Cile wrote “Thank you for your 50% of a wonderful little human being. It’s not always perfect but we try. We try for the sake of our children who should see the very best human beings we can be. Thank you for always coming through for Nana.”

The two dated for about four years before splitting in 2014.