Cedella Marley shuts down rumours of Rita Marley’s death with video

Cedella Marley took to social media to dispel rumors that her mother, Rita Marley, has died.

Cedella, the daughter of Bob and Rita Marley, shared a video of herself, along with Rita yesterday.

The brief video opens with a mask-wearing Cedella telling fans good morning as she beckons her mom into the frame.

â€œGood morning, good morning, good morning.Â Mummy, say good morning,â€ Cedella is heard saying.

Jamming wid RitaMarley on this beautiful day Ÿ¶ tune into Bob Marleyâ€™s Tuff Gong Radio on SiriusXM for good music and better vibes â˜€ï¸ #CHO https://siriusxm.us/TuffGongRadioSXMPosted by Cedella Marley on Saturday, January 9, 2021

Rita, 74, then appears in the frame, also sharing pleasantries and other greetings, though not entirely audible, as the sound of Bob Marleyâ€™s music is heard in the background.

Cedellaâ€™s video comes just hours after several African websites reported that the elder Marley had passed.

This is not the first time such rumors have gained traction online, in 2016 after Rita had suffered a stroke and was hospitalised similar rumours emerged that she had died.

Rita was born in Cuba and later relocated to Jamaica, where she met Bob.

The couple were married on February 10, 1966.