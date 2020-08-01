Celebrating Bob Marley on Emancipation Day

As we mark the 75th year of the birth of

Bob Marley, the reggae iconâ€™s music and message stand as strongly today as it

did when he recorded them decades ago.

Marley, a pioneer of reggae, is renowned for his music which transcended politics, borders, culture and beliefs, and for many stood as a rallying call for African unity and equality. Perhaps that, among other reasons, is why his name trends online today, almost four decades after he died due to cancer.

Inspired by the work of activist, Marcus Garvey, Marley would write and record songs that continue to be included among the greatest ever, inspiring a generation of musicians and today, being used as a celebration of our emancipation.

See some of our favourite online responses to Bob Marley and his global impact as we pause to recognise the importance of Emancipation Day.

Emancipate yourself from mental slavery. None but ourselves can free our minds. â€” Oronde Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ¦‰ (@oronde_11) â€“ Bob MarleyAugust 1, 2020

Bob Marley said,â€” Miss Pandey..Ÿ’«Ÿ‘€ (@MissPandey13) The biggest coward is a manWho awakens a women's loveWith no intention of loving her..That hit hard..â™¥ï¸August 1, 2020

"You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice." â€”Bob Marley via â€” Abhishek Shingane (@Abhicoding) @momentumdashAugust 1, 2020

"Even if the whole world is trying to hurt you, only be hurt for those who are worth hurting over."â€” Shai (@shnlmblt) -Bob MarleyAugust 1, 2020

â€œSome people are so poor, all they have is money.â€â€” •• •– ”¾•£•š•Ÿ••â€‹Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@KxngKAS) -Bob MarleyAugust 1, 2020

â€œGet up, stand up, Stand up for your rights. Get up, stand up, Don't give up the fight.â€- Bob Marleyâ€” Skilliden (@_spella) August 1, 2020