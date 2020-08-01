Celebrating Bob Marley on Emancipation Day

Celebrating Bob Marley on Emancipation DaySaturday, August 01, 2020
|
As we mark the 75th year of the birth of
Bob Marley, the reggae iconâ€™s music and message stand as strongly today as it
did when he recorded them decades ago.
Marley, a pioneer of reggae, is renowned for his music which transcended politics, borders, culture and beliefs, and for many stood as a rallying call for African unity and equality. Perhaps that, among other reasons, is why his name trends online today, almost four decades after he died due to cancer.
Inspired by the work of activist, Marcus Garvey, Marley would write and record songs that continue to be included among the greatest ever, inspiring a generation of musicians and today, being used as a celebration of our emancipation.
See some of our favourite online responses to Bob Marley and his global impact as we pause to recognise the importance of Emancipation Day.
