Celebrating Michael Jackson on his birthday

Celebrating Michael Jackson on his birthdayThursday, August 29, 2019
|
Although Michael Jackson passed away 10 years ago on June 25, 2009, the
world still celebrates the pop icon on his birthday.
The King of Pop was born on August 29, 1958, in Gary, Indiana, to mother Katherine Jackson and father Joseph Jackson. At only five years old, he embarked on a music career and joined four of his brothers to form the Jackson 5. After creating many hits with Jackson 5, he would go on to make his name as a solo act, thrilling the world with several albums and singles. His contribution to music, dance and fashion made him a mega superstar and an important global figure for more than four decades.
So, as BUZZ celebrates Michael Jackson on his birthday, we have created a list of some of our favourite songs from the pop icon.
- Billie Jean
- They Don’t Care About Us
- You Are Not Alone
- Thriller
- Earth Song
- Man In The Mirror
- Remember The Time
- Rock With You
- Human Nature
- The Girl Is Mine
Tell us: What is your favourite Michael Jackson song?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy