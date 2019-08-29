Celebrating Michael Jackson on his birthday

Although Michael Jackson passed away 10 years ago on June 25, 2009, the

world still celebrates the pop icon on his birthday.

The King of Pop was born on August 29, 1958, in Gary, Indiana, to mother Katherine Jackson and father Joseph Jackson. At only five years old, he embarked on a music career and joined four of his brothers to form the Jackson 5. After creating many hits with Jackson 5, he would go on to make his name as a solo act, thrilling the world with several albums and singles. His contribution to music, dance and fashion made him a mega superstar and an important global figure for more than four decades.

So, as BUZZ celebrates Michael Jackson on his birthday, we have created a list of some of our favourite songs from the pop icon.

Billie Jean

They Don’t Care About Us

You Are Not Alone

Thriller

Earth Song

Man In The Mirror

Remember The Time

Rock With You

Human Nature

The Girl Is Mine

Tell us: What is your favourite Michael Jackson song?