Celebrating the ‘King of the Dancehall’ with our favourite tracks

It’s #WorldBeenieManDay! Yes, we declared it. Special recognition is being given to the iconic Jamaican dancehall artiste as he celebrates his 46th birthday today.

His millions of fans from across the globe took to social media to pour out their best wishes to the Grammy award-winning artiste, including his lady love, media personality, Krystal Tomlinson.

View this post on Instagram The source of all our belly bottom deep laughs and the loving masculine energy that created our gift of light. You’re the other half of my heart and you helped me make the second half?. I love you from the root of my longest lock to my toe point, Mo! You are all things bright and beautiful … no joke. Thank you for sharing your wildly contagious and soul lifting energy with the world. We owe you one! #MyKing #HappyBirthday #OurEverything #XiahsDaddyA post shared by Krystal Tomlinson (@krystaltomlinson) on Aug 22, 2019 at 7:55am PDT

The BUZZ team joins in celebrating his birthday by sharing our favourite tracks from his impressive musical repertoire.

Did we miss any of your favourites? Tell us in the comments.