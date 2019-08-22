Celebrating the ‘King of the Dancehall’ with our favourite tracks

Celebrating the ‘King of the Dancehall’ with our favourite tracksThursday, August 22, 2019
|
It’s #WorldBeenieManDay! Yes, we declared it. Special recognition is being given to the iconic Jamaican dancehall artiste as he celebrates his 46th birthday today.
His millions of fans from across the globe took to social media to pour out their best wishes to the Grammy award-winning artiste, including his lady love, media personality, Krystal Tomlinson.
The BUZZ team joins in celebrating his birthday by sharing our favourite tracks from his impressive musical repertoire.
Did we miss any of your favourites? Tell us in the comments.
