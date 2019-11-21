Celebrities Christian Combs and Kreesha Turner party up a storm in Antigua

Antigua was a hub for celebrity sightings late last month as 500 black professionals flocked to the stunning Caribbean island for Collin Devon Events’ fifth Anniversary travel getaway.

CDE Events introduces young professionals of colour to Antigua by providing an unmatched range of Caribbean entertainment over seven days, such as Top Shelf Events’ ‘Into The Wild’ J’Ouvert Party and the Rum Punch & Bikini Brunch.

This year, major social media personalities and Hollywood celebrities joined in on the fun in the sun. Some of the big names who were on the trip are Grammy-nominated singer Kreesha Turner, model Bria Myles and rapper Christian Combs, also known as ‘King Combs’. The young Combs – the son of business mogul Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs – was spotted having a good time on a private yacht with his girlfriend, Breah Hicks, alongside other guests. Photos of the pair went viral on Instagram, leaving followers from around the world excited about the prospect of partying with their favourite celebrities in the future.

Founder of the sold-out CDE Experience, Dr Collin Devon Williams, explained to BUZZ that he uses the annual affair to create a global movement that would expose newcomers to the beauty and diversity of Antigua while paying homage to the island that he calls home.

Now an official brand ambassador appointed by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Williams plans to continue to increase the number of millennial professionals that visit the country warmheartedly known as ‘Wadadli’.

“Black millennials have the buying and staying power to centralise the Caribbean in general as a worthy travel destination. CDE has consistently created incredible, memorable, jet-setting experiences to Antigua, and our team removes the burden of planning from our guests so that they get to enjoy the full complement of the island vibe while they visit,” Williams said.

The CDE event has even been featured in global publications such as Time Magazine, Travel Noire, BET and Essence Magazine.

Williams explained that the superb Antiguan customer service and national pride among its citizens make the destination experience a cut above the rest.

“I take it upon myself and my team to create an environment where attendees can go from studying for the Series 7 or prepping for a big case, to whining, twerking and sipping fresh coconut water poolside. We are a diverse people who want to be appreciated and respected. Others failing to realise that has been key aspect in my success,” he said.

Williams says that he recognises that his accomplishments were not just his own and that others in the Antiguan community contributed to what the CDE experience is known for today.

“I literally have a tattoo on my left arm of Antigua merged with an NYC skyline that reads ‘it takes a village’,” he said.

He credits Antiguan-based event organisations such as Top Shelf Events, One World, Chattabox and Jime for understanding the vision of the experience.

“They are my village. Antiguans are a multitalented people with skills they deserve to be compensated for and I take pride in helping to do so,” he explained.

. (@tenilleclarke1 on Instagram/Twitter)Tenille Clarke is an avid wanderlust, Carnivalist and cultural enthusiast who pens about her ongoing love affair with travel, culture and entertainment through a Caribbean lens. She is the Principal Publicist of Chambers Media Solutions and Managing Director of Industry 360