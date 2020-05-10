Celebrities mourn passing of icon, Little Richard

Celebrities mourn passing of icon, Little RichardSunday, May 10, 2020
The death of Little Richard has sent the music
industry reeling, with many of its most prominent names coming out to express
their shock, sorrow and tribute to Rock â€˜nâ€™ Roll luminary.
Among the distraught who have expressed sentiments at the iconâ€™s passing at 87 are â€˜Coffeeâ€™ singer, Kelly Rowland; Patti Labelle; Bruno Mars and Elton John. Even former US First Lady Michelle Obama chimed in pay homage to the man who she said â€œlaid the foundation for generations of artists to follow.â€
Little Richard, born Richard Penniman, passed away yesterday following a battle with cancer, according to his son Danny. He was known for his hits â€˜Tutti Fruttiâ€™ and â€˜Good Golly Miss Mollyâ€™, songs which helped him cement his legacy as performer and artist.
In â€œLife and Timesâ€, published in 1994, Little Richard said â€œâ€œI am an artist. I am a star and a creator. I am the originator of this music and these songs are classics. I am sure they were hoping that I would be dead by now, but God has given me longevity, thank and praise his holy name.â€
See more tributes to the late icon below:
