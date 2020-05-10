Celebrities mourn passing of icon, Little Richard

The death of Little Richard has sent the music

industry reeling, with many of its most prominent names coming out to express

their shock, sorrow and tribute to Rock â€˜nâ€™ Roll luminary.

Among the distraught who have expressed sentiments at the iconâ€™s passing at 87 are â€˜Coffeeâ€™ singer, Kelly Rowland; Patti Labelle; Bruno Mars and Elton John. Even former US First Lady Michelle Obama chimed in pay homage to the man who she said â€œlaid the foundation for generations of artists to follow.â€

Little Richard, born Richard Penniman, passed away yesterday following a battle with cancer, according to his son Danny. He was known for his hits â€˜Tutti Fruttiâ€™ and â€˜Good Golly Miss Mollyâ€™, songs which helped him cement his legacy as performer and artist.

In â€œLife and Timesâ€, published in 1994, Little Richard said â€œâ€œI am an artist. I am a star and a creator. I am the originator of this music and these songs are classics. I am sure they were hoping that I would be dead by now, but God has given me longevity, thank and praise his holy name.â€

See more tributes to the late icon below:

View this post on Instagram The King of Rock and Roll! #LittleRichard â™¥ï¸Ÿ•Šâ™¥ï¸A post shared by Patti LaBelle (@mspattilabelle) on May 9, 2020 at 11:01am PDT

View this post on Instagram Without a doubt â€“ musically, vocally and visually â€“ he was my biggest influence. Seeing him live in my teens was the most exciting event in my life at that point. Goosebumps, electricity and joy came from every pore. His records still sound fresh and the opening few seconds of â€œTutti Fruttiâ€ are the most explosive in music history. I was lucky enough to work with him for my â€œDuetsâ€ album in 1993. He was shy and funny and I was SO nervous. The track we recorded â€œThe Powerâ€ is a favourite in my catalogue. We also played live at the Beverly Hilton and I felt like Iâ€™d died and gone to heaven. He influenced so many and is irreplaceable. A true legend, icon and a force of nature. #RIP Little Richard Love, Elton x #LittleRichardA post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on May 9, 2020 at 10:08am PDT

View this post on Instagram THE LEGENDARY ARCHITECT OF ROCK & ROLL, THE ORIGINATOR! REST PEACEFULLY, KING!Ÿ–¤A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on May 9, 2020 at 12:30pm PDT