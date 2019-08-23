Celebrities you probably didn’t remember were Caribbean

No matter where in the world you go, chances are you’ll meet someone with Caribbean ancestry.

Our island roots have spread far and wide. With it, has been the sharing of our vibrant culture – whether it’s our food, music, fashion or undeniable Caribbean charm.

Another arena in which we’ve taken a foothold, is among the celebrity A-listers. Yes, Ri-Ri and Nicki, we see you!

The Bajan princess recently returned to her island home for Crop Over 2019

Minaj hopped over to her native Trinidad to shoot her music video Pound The Alarm

But, we bet you didn’t remember some of these other celebs have their roots where it’s like summer all-year-round!

Grandmaster Flash — Barbados

Born Joseph Saddler on January 1, 1958, he’s considered one of the pioneers of the hip-hop, deejaying, scratching and mixing music genres. In 2007 he was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame becoming the first hip hop act to be honoured.

Heather Headley — Trinidad & Tobago

Tony Award-winning actress, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and record producer, Headley was born on October 5, 1974, in Trinidad.

Lorraine Toussaint — Trinidad & Tobago

Best known for her leading role in the critically acclaimed Lifetime television drama series Any Day Now, Yvonne Toussaint was born in Trinidad on April 4, 1960. In 2014, she received the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role of Yvonne”Vee” Parker, in the Emmy-winning Netflix comedy-drama series Orange Is the New Black. She also played the role of Amelia Boynton Robinson in the 2014 historical drama film Selma, directed by Ava DuVernay.

Winston Duke — Trinidad and Tobago

Duke rose to prominence in 2018 for his roles in Black Panther (his feature film debut), and Avengers: Infinity War followed by Avengers: Endgame and Jordan Peele’s US in 2019.

Doug E Fresh — Barbados

Douglas Davis was born on September 17, 1966. Making his claim to fame as a rapper and record producer, Doug E Fresh also dons the moniker “Human Beat Box” for his exceptional skills in beatboxing

CCH Pounder – Guyana

Carol Christine Hilaria Pounder was born in Guyana on December 25, 1952. She’s known for her roles as Dr Angela Hicks in the medical drama ER, Detective Claudette Wyms in the FX police drama The Shield and Mo’at in James Cameron’s film Avatar.

Patrick Ewing — Jamaica

Patrick Aloysius Ewing, had an enviable basketball career, playing for the New York Knicks, Seattle SuperSonics and Orlando Magic. He is a Hall of a Fame basketball player and current head coach of the Georgetown University men’s basketball team.

Grace Jones — Jamaica

Renowned, model, singer, songwriter and record producer, Grace Beverly Jones OJ, was born on May 19, 1948, in Kingston, Jamaica.