‘Central Park Karen’ fired after racist incident goes viral

‘Central Park Karen’ fired after racist incident goes viralTuesday, May 26, 2020
|
Investment
firm Franklin Templeton in a statement on Tuesday (May 26) revealed their
employee who was seen in the viral Central Park video on Monday was no
longer employed to the firm.
The firm said that following an internal review, the company made the decision to terminate the employee involved with immediate effect.
Amy Cooper went viral on Twitter Monday, after she called the cops on an African American man who asked her to put a leash on her dog.
"Karen" trends after white woman calls police on black man who asked her to leash dog
Cooper was the Head of Insurance Investment Solutions at the firm.
The company further said in a tweet that it does not tolerate racism.
Cooper has since apologised for her actions and turned the dog, Henry, into the Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue Inc.
The video of the racially charged encounter in New York’s Central Park has over 32.6 million views on Twitter.
